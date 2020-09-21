More than 250 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Speaking at Monday's daily briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed 255 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with no new deaths registered.
The new cases represent 6.3% of newly tested individuals and puts the total number of positive cases since the start of the outbreak at 24,627.
New figures announced at the Scottish Government's briefing confirmed 73 were in hospital as of midnight on Sunday, with eight in intensive care.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 103.
In Lothian, the figure rose by 30 overnight, with 47 more cases recorded in Lanarkshire.
The other 75 cases were identified in the eight remaining mainland health boards. This means there were new cases recorded in every mainland health board.
Over the weekend, almost 600 people tested positive for the virus, with three new deaths reported.
