BORIS Johnson is to have an urgent phone call with Nicola Sturgeon later today as the UK's chief scientist warned of thousands more cases of coronavirus

The Prime Minister is to speak witht he First Minister later today, with a COBRA meeting to be held tomorrow to further discuss the next steps in controlling the spread of the disease.

It comes after Sir Patrick Valance, the UK Government's chief scientific adviser, said this mornign that there could be as many as 50,000 new cases of the virus every day by the middle of October if the disease continues to spread as quickly as it is now. 

He warned if there were 50,000 new daily cases, this could lead to as many as 200 deaths a day.

Downing Street has confirmed that a call will take place later on today with the First Minister, as well as the other devolved governments.

Nicola Sturgeon said this morning that 'further and urgent' action on the disease would be announced within the next 48 hours. 