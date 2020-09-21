ALL but essential hospitality venues could be closed under 'circuit breaker' lockdown plans apparently under consideration by the Scottish Government.

A computer screengrab which has been widely shared on social media today lists options such as "hospitality closed (except essential residential)" - indicating that some hotels and leisure accommodation could remain open, while pubs and restaurants close for a two week period.

READ MORE: Meet the student blogger behind hugely successful 'Travelling Tabby' Covid tracker

The document, marked 'official - sensitive', suggests introducing either a two-week circuit break across the whole of Scotland at the same time, or having a "rolling circuit break" which would coincide with the varying dates for the week-long school half term holiday - due to take place in October.

The screengrab is being widely shared on social media

Other options on the list included: closing entertainment venues such as bingo halls, cinemas, casinos and amusement arcades; travel restrictions of five or 30 miles; a temporary stop on personal retail services such as hairdressers, beauticians or driving lessons; and restrictions on care home and hospital visiting.

READ MORE: Younger Scots make up fifth of new Covid hospital admissions

Schools in the Glasgow City, Dundee and North and South Lanarkshire regions are among those due to close for the October week on October 9, with classes resuming on October 19.

Schools in Edinburgh, meanwhile, are set to close for their October week on October 16 with pupils returning on October 26.

Asked about the screengrab during today's Scottish Government briefing, Nicola Sturgeon stressed that it would be "wrong" to take from the document that these restrictions would be announced as part of the package of measures this week.

The First Minister added that various options were under consideration but "no final decisions" had yet been reached.

She said she expects to make a statement to the Scottish Parliament on new restrictions tomorrow or Wednesday, adding that she hopes they can be deployed UK-wide.