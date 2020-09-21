Three classes at a Glasgow primary school are self-isolating after being contact traced.
Pupils at St Marnock's Primary School in Pollok, as well as there households, will self isolate as part of Test and Protect efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.
An enhanced cleaning regime has been put in place at the school and staff are following a robust risk assessment.
Self-isolating pupils will be provided with home learning materials.
We previously reported five primary classes were self-isolating at St Francis Primary.
A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman told the Glasgow Times: “The school now has three classes self-isolating at home as part of Test and Protect and we will be organising learning from home materials for the families.
“We all have a part to play in reducing the spread of the virus and the need to self-isolate for the full 14 days for this risk to be reduced.
“There’s a robust risk assessment being followed by school staff and an enhanced cleaning regime in place.
“Staff are working really hard to support families.”
