One of Scotland’s top medics has shared the “unpleasant truths” about Covid-19, as the Scottish Government gets set to announce new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

Many people have been struggling to cope as we potentially face another six months or longer of coronavirus restrictions in some shape or form.

And Professor of Global Public health at Edinburgh University Devi Sridhar has claimed “the only certainty about the year ahead is uncertainty.”

Writing in her column for the Guardian, she said: "The world has fundamentally changed over the past nine months since a small pneumonia cluster was reported in Wuhan, China.

“The 'normal' version of reality does not exist anywhere in the world, even if politicians or snake-oil pseudo-scientist salesmen try to persuade you otherwise.”

However, Professor Devi Sridhar offered advice on how to to cope and enjoy life during the ongoing pandemic, whilst still remaining responsible and cautious.

She said: “My main advice is to get outside as much as possible when seeing other people. Research has shown that 97% of “super-spreading” events occur indoors, and that outdoor transmission is minimal.

“If an indoor setting is poorly ventilated, crowded and no one is wearing face coverings, it is best to avoid it. The upshot is that non-essential shops, outdoor hospitality and public transport look relatively safe with the use of face coverings.

“Now is the time to avoid non-essential travel and to visit nearby parks, and support your local businesses.”

She goes on to urge readers to carefully consider the number of people in close contact with each week, stressing the importance of “quality over quantity” when it comes to social interactions, as well as reminding those who are younger that Sars-Cov-2 is a “nasty virus that you do not want to get”.

According to Prof Sridhar, the “only alternative” to more restrictions or changes in our behaviour would be a “functioning test-and-trace system”.

She also dismissed the efficacy of lockdown, which she said “just presses pause” on the transmission of Covid-19, and will simply “kick the can down the road” as the virus continues to spread once restrictions lift.

However, she did say lockdown can assist in the facilitation of mass testing and tracing so that health officials can “aggressively seek out and eliminate community transmission of the virus”, as well as buying time to find scientific solutions.

She added: “This is an incredibly hard time for most people.

“It is perfectly normal to grieve for our lost normality, but denial needs to be followed by acceptance.

“It is time for governments to plan several years ahead with an acknowledgment and honesty about the severity of this crisis. And for each of us to be patient and compassionate, and take things one day and one week at a time.”

Professor Sridhar’s advice comes as the outbreak of Covid-19 reaches the six-month mark, after the World Health Organisation declared a pandemic on March 11.

In a thread retweeted by thousands of people, including First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf, Professor Aisha Ahmad - an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the University of Toronto - explained the difficulty of reaching the “six month mark in any sustained crisis”.

Asking the question, “How can we keep going?” she said: First, in my experience, this is a very normal time to struggle or slump. I always hit a wall 6 months into a tough assignment in a disaster zone. The desire to "get away" or "make it stop" is intense. I've done this many times, and at 6 months, it's like clockwork.

“This time, our crisis is global and there is nowhere to run. That's OK. I've had to power through that 6 month hump before and there is life on the other side. Right now, it feels like we looking ahead at long, dark wintery tunnel. But it's not going to be like that.

“Rather, this is our next major adaptation phase. We've already re-learned how to do groceries, host meetings, and even teach classes. And we have found new ways to be happy and have fun. But as the days get shorter and colder, we need to be ready to innovate again.

“This is my first pandemic, but not my first 6 month wall. So, what can I share to help you? First, the wall is real and normal. And frankly, it's not productive to try to ram your head through it. It will break naturally in about 4-6 weeks if you ride it out.

“Of course, there are things we have to do. Work. Teach. Cook. Exercise. But just don't expect to be sparklingly happy or wildly creative in the middle of your wall. Right now, if you can meet you obligations and be kind to your loved ones, you get an A+.

“Also, don't be afraid that your happiness & creativity are gone for the rest of this marathon. Not true. I assure you that it will soon break & you will hit a new stride. But today, roll with it. Clear away less challenging projects. Read a novel. Download that meditation app.

“Frankly, even though we cannot physically leave this disaster zone, try to give yourself a mental or figurative "shore leave". Short mental escapes can offer respite and distance from the everyday struggle. Take more mental "leave" until you clear the wall.

“In my experience, this 6 month wall both arrives and dissipates like clockwork. So I don't fight it anymore. I don't beat myself up over it. I just know that it will happen & trust that the dip will pass. In the meantime, I try to support my mental & emotional health.

“Take heart. We have navigated a harrowing global disaster for 6 months, with resourcefulness & courage. We have already found new ways to live, love, and be happy under these rough conditions. A miracle & a marvel. This is hard proof that we have what it takes to keep going.

“So, dear friends, do not despair of the 6 month wall. It's not permanent, nor will it define you in this period of adversity. Trust that the magic that helped you through the first phase is still there. Take a breath & a pause. You'll be on the other side in no time.”