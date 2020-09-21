A FORMER trade union leader who was awarded an MBE has been convicted of assaulting a taxi driver in Glasgow.

James Webster attacked a driver said to have tried to intervene after witnessing a street dispute between the accused and another man.

Webster admitted punching the man through an open window in his car but claimed self defence.

He was found guilty on Wednesday last week at Glasgow Sherrif Court and fined £100.

He was found not guilty on another charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

The former GMB union convenor is credited with helping save a Govan shipyard from closure with two days to spare in 1999. He was awarded an MBE five years later in 2004. 

His daughter, Julie Webster was cleared of stealing £15,000 from a Maryhill foodbank last year, she helped set up.

She was finally cleared after vital paperwork was examined by prosecutors four days before she was due to go on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.