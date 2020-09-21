Nicola Sturgeon was reluctant to say too much about the festive period this year, at today's daily government briefing on coronavirus.

However, she did suggest that working together to tackle the virus and stop transmission could give families a "greater degree of normality" at Christmas time.

The First Minister acknowledged that it is an important time for many people.

She is due to announce further restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 at Holyrood tomorrow.

Will I be able to have Christmas with my family this year?





At today's Scottish Government coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon stressed the ongoing fight against coronavirus is a “very uncertain and unpredictable and volatile situation” and said she did not want to “make definitive predictions about Christmas”.

Ms Sturgeon noted people of other faiths have already had some of their celebrations curtailed because of coronavirus.

“Our Muslim community has already gone through Eid without being able to celebrate properly,” she said.

“Some people in our country have already had these very difficult periods of important celebrations that they have not been able to enjoy.

Ms Sturgeon added: "Christmas really matters to people and we want it to be as normal as possible.

“But we are in a global pandemic and if I was to stand here right now and say categorically that certain things could or couldn’t happen at Christmas I wouldn’t be being fair to people.

“As we get closer to Christmas we will have a better idea of what might be and what might be possible.

“The only thing I can say with I suppose even a smidgeon of certainty right now is that the more we collectively work together to bring it under control right now, perhaps the more prospect there will be of having some greater degree of normality by Christmas.

“But even that is a statement that is shrouded in some caveats.”

What can I do to help 'bring the virus under control'?





The Scottish Government has continued to emphasise the importance of FACTS guidance.

The First Minister has said that the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to:

Wear f ace coverings in enclosed spaces

ace coverings in enclosed spaces A void crowded places

void crowded places C lean your hands and surfaces regularly

lean your hands and surfaces regularly Keep a t wo metre distance

wo metre distance Self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms.

Ms Sturgeon said going into the winter period makes the fight against the virus “much more challenging again”, although more is now known about it.

She added that during the Second World War “families were separated for a long, long time, several Christmases, not just one, people didn’t have Zoom and Facetime, and the ways of keeping in touch, even with physical separation.”

The First Minister concluded: “This is not easy but humanity is resilient and we will get through this.”