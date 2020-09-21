The First Minister has indicated that further coronavirus restrictions will be needed to tackle the growing number of cases across the country.

Speaking at today's government briefing, Nicola Sturgeon said additional lockdown measures were "almost certain" to be introduced - but that discussions surrounding the exact nature of the measures were still ongoing.

Ms Sturgeon has now tweeted that she will make an announcement to the Scottish Parliament tomorrow afternoon.

But what restrictions could potentially be implemented?

Household gatherings

While the First Minister has not yet identified the new lockdown measures, she did say that the areas that pose the greatest risk for the transmission of Covid-19 included household to household transmission.

Currently, the 'rule of six' is in place across the country, meaning that gatherings must be limited to six people from only two households.

In some parts of the country, including Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire, tougher restrictions are already in place with a ban on household visits.

Hospitality

Earlier today Ms Sturgeon also cited the hospitality sector as a bigger risk for spreading Covid-19.

The First Minister had previously said she was not ruling out the prospect of a pub curfew - similar to those introduced in parts of England and Belgium - and that it would be kept "under review."

However, the local lockdown in Aberdeen during August saw pubs and restaurants closed with immediate effect.

READ MORE: Leaked 'circuit break' memo suggests Scotland's pubs and restaurants could be closed for two-weeks in October

Travel restrictions

Also imposed in Aberdeen during the country's first 'local lockdown' was a five-mile travel limit, similar to that in the initial lockdown period beginning in March.

Those living in the Aberdeen area were not permitted to travel more than five miles for leisure purposes.

What else might change?





Nicola Sturgeon said today that her and her advisers "spent the weekend immersed in discussion and analysis, looking at a variety of options".

It has not yet been announced whether these options could affect entertainment venues such as bingo halls and cinemas, personal retail services such as hairdressers and beauticians or potential restrictions on hospital and care home visits.

The First Minister has previously stated that the priority is to keep children in education.

Ms Sturgeon is due to make a statement in the Scottish Parliament on the new restrictions tomorrow, after speaking with Prime Minister Boris Johnson today and taking part in a Cobra meeting scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Nicola Sturgeon said today that Scots should be prepared to live "in a way that is not entirely normal" for the next six months or so, but suggested restrictions could be reimposed and then eased again.