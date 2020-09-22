Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce new measures at Holyrood to tackle the spread of coronavirus across Scotland.

It comes after four chief medical officers across the UK nations decided that the Covid-19 alert level should be raised to four.

The First Minister will attend a UK Cobra meeting this morning before offering an update to the Scottish people.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted on Monday: “4 UK CMOs – inc @DrGregorSmith – agree raising of #Covid_19 alert level to 4.

“I’ll participate in COBR meeting tomorrow am, after which @scotgov Cabinet will agree measures to bring virus back under control in Scotland.

“I’ll then offer statement to @ScotParl tomorrow pm.”

The First Minister previously said coronavirus is spreading again in Scotland and “further and urgent action” is needed to stop the increase, warning if left unchecked it will lead to more cases, people in hospital and deaths.

How can I watch Nciola Sturgeon's Covid briefing?

The speech is scheduledto be broadcast on the main BBC One Scotland channel, from 12:15pm.

Viewers can also tune in online through the Iplayer.

The Scottish government Twitter page will also be broadcasting the event live, and viewers do not need to have an account to view it.

The stream normally begins about 10/15 minutes before the briefing.

What restrictions could be brought in?

It is not clear exactly what type of restrictions could be brought in.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government is prepared to introduce “a package of additional measures” but will aim to avoid a full-scale lockdown such as the one imposed in March.

Jeane Freeman said on Sunday that changes could be expected in the next 48 hours with new restrictions also brought in across other UK nations.

On Monday, restrictions were announced in Northern Ireland meaning there will be no mixing of two households indoors, except for single-person bubbles and certain other exemptions, from 6pm on Tuesday.

No more than six people from two households can meet in private gardens.

Ms Sturgeon added: “I will be clear that I am willing to allow a bit more time for four-nations discussions to take place before making final decisions for Scotland.

“But I will be equally clear that the urgency of this situation will mean that we cannot, must not and will not wait too long.”