Boris Johnson will address the nation tonight in a live broadcast following a host of new Covid restrictions.

The Prime Minister will give his update following changes to restrictions across the UK with the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expected to outline the new changes for Scotland in her briefing later today.

The Prime Minister will outline new measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Boris Johnson has been forced to abandon his drive to get Britons back to the workplace as he prepares to announce new restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be ordered to close by 10pm each night from Thursday, a move which has angered a hospitality industry already battered by the pandemic.

We await confirmation to see if such a policy will be adopted in Scotland.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon update: Here's how you can watch Coronavirus briefing on lockdown restrictions

What time is Boris Johnson's briefing?

Mr Johnson will chair meetings of Cabinet and the Cobra emergency committee, including the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, on Tuesday before a televised address at 8pm.

The Prime Minister will address Parliament this afternoon and is expected to do this at about 12.30pm.

The Prime Minister will face MPs, including Tories who are uneasy about the way the Government has imposed restrictions, before an address to the nation on Tuesday evening.

He is expected to address the nation in a live TV broadcast at 8pm. This will be shown on BBC One and other major platforms. The event will also be streamed on Youtube.

It comes after the UK’s four chief medical officers then recommended raising the Covid alert level from three to four, the second highest, indicating the “epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially”.

What is the Prime Minister expected to announce?

The Prime Minister faces a balancing act between ministers calling for tougher measures to control the virus and those who want to keep the economy as open as possible to protect jobs and livelihoods.

READ MORE: Politics LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon to announce coronavirus restrictions for Scotland

Michael Gove said: “The 10pm closing time is not the only measure the Prime Minister will be announcing later.

“It’s part of a package of measures.

“But, the evidence is that social mixing can encourage the spread of the virus.”

It is unclear how much of Boris Johnson's speech will impact rules in Scotland.