A CAMPAIGN to fly Commonwealth flags outside public buildings instead of EU ones has been thrown out.

Campaigner Philip Smith lodged a petition to Holyrood calling for the move for Scottish Government owned buildings, saying the EU flag was flying despite the fact that the UK is no longer a member.

He pointed out that Gibraltar now "proudly flies" the Commonwealth Flag.

The pro-EU SNP Government narrowly won a vote to keep the EU flag flying over the Edinburgh parliament building after Brexit in January.

The vote overturned a decision by The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB), cross-party management group, who decided to remove it.

The Scottish Government responded to the petition saying that it was a "concrete and visible expression of the value that we place on the contribution that EU nationals who live and work here in Scotland, have made to our country."

READ MORE: Flags row threatens to eclipse Sturgeon’s showcase on Indyref2

Mr Smith said Scotland was still a member of the Commonwealth, a group of 54 “independent and equal” nations, most of which used to be part of the former British Empire.

He added in the petition: “This petition is necessary to ensure the Scottish Government stops flying the flag of an organisation that the United Kingdom is no longer a member of.

In January, Gibraltar lowered the EU flag and replaced it with that of the Commonwealth.

“Although we have left the European Union, Scotland is still a member of the Commonwealth."

He said the petition should be allowed to test the Scottish people’s view on whether to have the Commonwealth flag flying in place of the European at Scottish Government buildings.

But the Scottish Government stressed that the European flag was adopted by the Council of Europe in 1955, and that the UK will remain a member of the Council following Brexit.

It further responded: “In order to send an unequivocal signal of the commitment to the values that underpin the EU and of solidarity with EU nationals resident in Scotland, the Scottish Government made the decision to routinely fly the European Flag at the main buildings of St Andrew’s House and Victoria Quay.

“Flying the European Flag is a concrete and visible expression of the value that is placed on the contribution the 230,000 EU nationals who live and work here have made to Scotland.”

One opponent to the petition said: I strongly object to this proposal. No, the Commonwealth flag should not be flown as it is an outdated symbol of empire and colonialism.

"The European flag with its 12 stars do not represent the countries of Europe but rather are a symbol of completeness & unity (12 months in the year, 12 points on a clock face). Scotland voted to remain with our European neighbours & we should reflect that by continuing to fly the flag."

The Scottish Parliament's public petitions committee decidedto close the petition "on the basis that the Scottish Government has no plans to replace the routine flying of the EU Flag with the Commonwealth Flag on Scottish Government buildings".

" five committee members - which included Labour, Tory and SNP politicians - agreed to the move so it will not progress further.

In the 2016 EU referendum, Scotland voted in favour of the UK staying in the EU by 62% to 38% - with all 32 council areas backing Remain.

Scotland has voted in favour of the UK staying in the EU by 62% to 38% - with all 32 council areas backing Remain.

A Survation poll in July found 62% of Scots would want to rejoin the EU and the other 38% would opt to stay out, excluding those who voted 'don't know'.

More than two thirds (65%) of the 1127 who were surveyed also say they regret the Brexit result.

The poll was commissioned by the eu+me campaign which is calling for a close relationship between Scotland and the EU, and has been established by former North East Fife SNP MP Stephen Gethins and the campaign’s director is the SNP’s one-time head of communications, Fergus Mutch.