ONE of the best known singers in the world, Van Morrison's career spans more than five decades. Now the veteran star has sparked controversy with a collection of songs protesting coronavirus lockdowns in the UK.

Van the Man?

The Northern Irish singer-songwriter, instrumentalist and record producer, who was knighted in 2016 for his services to music, is known as ‘Van the Man’ to his fans, with his most famous songs including Bright Side of the Road, Gloria, Have I Told You Lately and Brown Eyed Girl.

His new music is controversial?

Morrison, now 75, who hails from Belfast and has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, doesn’t hold back in three new tracks, “Born To Be Free”, “As I Walked Out,” and “No More Lockdown”. The three new singles will be released at two-week intervals beginning on Friday.

They’re all protest songs?

The artist’s official website says they “are songs of protest”, adding: “Morrison makes it clear in his new songs how unhappy he is with the way the Government has taken away personal freedoms.”

Lyrics include?

“No more lockdown, no more government overreach, no more fascist bullies disturbing our peace. No more taking of our freedom and our God-given rights, pretending it’s for our safety when it’s really to enslave”.

Ironically?

No More Lockdown also includes the line: “No more celebrities telling us what we’re supposed to feel.”

He’s been campaigning to “save live music”?

Morrison wants venues to open at full capacity again, launching a “save live music” initiative last month, during which he spoke out against what he sees as the “pseudoscience” surrounding the coronavirus. His website states the singer “feels strongly that lockdown is in danger of killing live music”.

What has he said of the new tracks?

In a statement, he said: “I’m not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already. It’s about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves.”

He has been heavily criticised?

With the songs coming at a time when the UK Covid-19 alert level has been raised, Northern Ireland’s Health Minister, Robin Swann, told Rolling Stone the singer’s “words will give great comfort to the conspiracy theorists, the tin foil hat brigade who crusade against masks and vaccines and think this is all a huge global plot to remove freedoms”. Mr Swann added: “We in Northern Ireland are very proud of the fact that one of the greatest music legends of the past 50 years comes from our part of the world. So there’s a real feeling of disappointment - we expected better from him.”

Meanwhile, Morrison could have another “freedom” taken away?

Belfast City councillor, Emmet McDonough-Brown, has called on the local authority to revoke the Freedom of Belfast award handed to Morrison in 2013, saying: “His most recent lyrics undermine the guidance in place to protect lives and are ignorant of established science as we grapple with Covid-19.”

Morrison is not alone?

Noel Gallagher has said he won’t be wearing a mask: “If I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else…it’s a **** take. There’s no need for it…They’re pointless.” His words followed those of former Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown, who tweeted: “NO LOCKDOWN NO TESTS NO TRACKS NO MASKS NO VAX”.