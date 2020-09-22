Almost 400 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Figures released from the Scottish Government revealed 383 new infections, marking 7.6% of newly tested individuals.
Sadly, one more death has been recorded.
As of midnight last night, 73 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, with ten in intensive care.
It comes before Nicola Sturgeon is due to address parliament on restrictions currently in place in Scotland.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment