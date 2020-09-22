Almost 400 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Figures released from the Scottish Government revealed 383 new infections, marking 7.6% of newly tested individuals.

Sadly, one more death has been recorded.

As of midnight last night, 73 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, with ten in intensive care.

It comes before Nicola Sturgeon is due to address parliament on restrictions currently in place in Scotland.