Nicola Sturgeon has announced a raft of new coronavirus restrictions for Scotland.
The First Minister set out the new measures in a bid to curb the spread of the COVID pandemic, following a spike in cases in recent weeks.
Earlier, Boris Johnson set out new measures for England in the House of Commons.
Ms Sturgeon, who will also address the nation in a televised statement at 8.05pm on BBC, announced the restrictions in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon.
These are the key changes:
- A full nationwide curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants from 10pm.
- From Wednesday, visiting other households will no longer be permitted – extending the restriction current in place across the West of Scotland. There will be exceptions to this – including people who live alone or alone with children who can form extended households.
- You can also continue to meet with one other household in groups of up to 6 outdoors, including in private gardens.
- Young people aged 12 to 18 will be exempt from the two household limit - they will be able to meet outdoors in groups of up to 6.
- Schools, colleges and universities will remain open.
- The Scottish Government now strong advises against car sharing for anyone not from your household.
- Nicola Sturgeon said “everyone who can work from home, should work from home.”
- A £500 financial support grant will be introduced for people on low incomes who are made to self-isolate by NHS Test and Protect.
- Route-map changes with an indicative date of October 5 are unlikely to go ahead.
- The First Minister said there is no decision made on a ‘circuit break’ two-week full lockdown in the October break – raised after media speculation.
- People who are shielding can follow the same guidance as the general population.
- More lockdown measures “can’t be ruled out” in the weeks to come.
Full details will be available on the Scottish Government website here: https://www.gov.scot/
The First Minister will also set out her measures with a televised BBC statement at 8.05pm.
