Nicola Sturgeon has announced a raft of new coronavirus restrictions for Scotland.

The First Minister set out the new measures in a bid to curb the spread of the COVID pandemic, following a spike in cases in recent weeks.

Earlier, Boris Johnson set out new measures for England in the House of Commons.

Ms Sturgeon, who will also address the nation in a televised statement at 8.05pm on BBC, announced the restrictions in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon.

These are the key changes:

  • A full nationwide curfew for pubs, bars and restaurants from 10pm.
  • From Wednesday, visiting other households will no longer be permitted – extending the restriction current in place across the West of Scotland. There will be exceptions to this – including people who live alone or alone with children who can form extended households.
  • You can also continue to meet with one other household in groups of up to 6 outdoors, including in private gardens.
  • Young people aged 12 to 18 will be exempt from the two household limit - they will be able to meet outdoors in groups of up to 6.
  • Schools, colleges and universities will remain open.
  • The Scottish Government now strong advises against car sharing for anyone not from your household.
  • Nicola Sturgeon said “everyone who can work from home, should work from home.”
  • A £500 financial support grant will be introduced for people on low incomes who are made to self-isolate by NHS Test and Protect.
  • Route-map changes with an indicative date of October 5 are unlikely to go ahead.
  • The First Minister said there is no decision made on a ‘circuit break’ two-week full lockdown in the October break – raised after media speculation.
  • People who are shielding can follow the same guidance as the general population.
  • More lockdown measures “can’t be ruled out” in the weeks to come.

Full details will be available on the Scottish Government website here: https://www.gov.scot/

The First Minister will also set out her measures with a televised BBC statement at 8.05pm.