Glasgow's iconic Christmas lights switch on and fireworks display have been cancelled.
Organisers Glasgow Life announced the events, which draw in tens of thousands every year, will not take place due to coronavirus fears.
They say physical distancing guidance means the fireworks display, which originally takes place in Glasgow Green around Bonfire Night, and the Christmas Lights switch-on, which takes over George Square to mark the beginning of the CHristmas season in the city, will not take place.
However, they confirmed details will be released soon about plans for "safe Glasgow Loves Christmas family experiences".
A spokesman for Glasgow Loves Christmas said: “Glasgow’s Christmas events will be similar but a little different this year because of the continuing impact of Covid-19.
"There will still be much for people to love and enjoy as part of a visit to the city for a special Christmas occasion with George Square still a magical place to be under the Christmas lights and tree.
"We are aiming to safely deliver more activities in the heart of the city and in Glasgow’s communities which will meet emerging guidance and will announce details soon.
"Social distancing means the annual fireworks display and Christmas Lights switch-on can’t take place.”
