Dozens of students are self-isolating after concerns of a coronavirus 'outbreak' at a Glasgow student accommodation.

Glasgow University's Cairncross House is thought to have had more than 20 students test positive for Covid in the past few days with more self-isolating, The Herald can reveal.

It is understood one of the first positive coronavirus cases at Glasgow University's Cairncross House was confirmed on Saturday.

The positive test prompted other students to get a test and to go into self-isolation.

A poll carried out in a shared group chat among the accommodation's residents revealed the number of students who tested positive could be as high as 23.

It is understood students have also tested positive at Glasgow University’s Murano Student Village.

Representatives for the University said the cases are believed to be linked to “ social activity around the beginning of the academic year”.

A student living at the Cairncross House, who preferred to stay anonymous, said she had not even been living at Cairncross House for a "full week without people getting covid".

She revealed many flats are now self-isolating "some due to positive cases but some voluntarily to be safe".

And students have become increasingly worried.

"People have started to realise that masks and cleaning is actually essential," she said.

But she said there is already "a lot of confusion" among the students.

"I don't know how much communication exactly is going on but from the group chat people are definitely confused and don't feel like the information is clear enough."

"And because so many people have got tests in the last few days and the results keep coming in its hard to keep up with all the information"

A spokesman for the University of Glasgow said: “We are aware of a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in our student residences, which we believe are largely due to social activity around the beginning of the academic year.

“We are working closely with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s public health team and are following their guidance.

“The households affected are all self-isolating and have access to sufficient food and other supplies. Advice on medical issues, including mental health and wellbeing, is also being made available.

“We would urge everyone to follow the health and safety guidance set out by the Scottish Government, including local restrictions. If you are experiencing symptoms, start self-isolating immediately and visit NHS Inform for details on how to get tested.

“Staff and students should also download the Protect Scotland Test & Trace app, which allows contact tracers to inform you should you have been in close proximity to anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19.”