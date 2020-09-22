First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has formally updated Scots on the latest steps the country is taking to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Speaking in a televised address on Tuesday night, she apologised for "asking for more", but stressed "we will get through" the virus.
Here are some of the key points from tonight's speech:
Scotland's priorities
The First Minister laid bare the priorities of Scotland as we look to the next few months.
She listed the country's priorities as:
- Saving lives and protecting health.
- Keeping schools open.
- Restarting NHS services.
- Ensuring care homes are safe.
- Protecting jobs and livelihoods
Lockdown changes reminder
Scots were reminded of the changes to lockdown restrictions that were announced in parliament earlier today.
These include a curfew on hospitality venues, cuts to social gathering numbers and a ban on visiting houses indoors.
Challenging winter
Ms Sturgeon admitted that the next few months would be a challenge - and that the country is at a "tipping point".
She said: "As we enter winter, and with many lockdown restrictions now thankfully lifted, the challenge is once again getting harder.
"Albeit from the very low level we achieved in the summer, cases are rising again. In the last three weeks, they have almost trebled.
"And as the virus spreads, we see more people being admitted to hospital again and sadly dying.
"So we are once again at a tipping point. We must act to get Covid back under control."
