DAVID Moyes has tested positive for coronavirus, according to West Ham.
The Glasgow-born West Ham coach has tested positive alongside defender Issa Diop and midfielder Josh Cullen, reports PA.
Mr Moyes started his professional career at Celtic in the 1980s.
He later moved to manage Everton, Machester United and has managed the London-based West Ham since 2017.
Nothing is yet known about his condition or that of the players.
More to follow.
