Matt Lucas has made his debut on The Great British Bake Off - by mimicking Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s coronavirus briefings.
The 46-year-old Little Britain star appeared ahead of the show’s return to Channel 4 wearing a blonde wig and standing at a lectern featuring the slogan: “Stay Alert, Bake Cake, Save Loaves.”
Bake Off was delayed by 15 minutes this evening to make space for televised coronavirus addresses from Mr Johnson, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford following the announcement of new restrictions.
Lucas said: “Good evening, let’s get straight to it.
“We are now approaching phase 46 which means that from Tuesday morning or Wednesday evening, depending on your height, we are saying, with regards to baking, that if you must bake in a tent, bake in a tent, but please don’t bake in a tent…”
Welcome to a new series of The Great British Bake Off - and a big hello to our new presenter Matt Lucas! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/0sa8NxTJtE— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020
He added: “We are asking people to use common sense with regards to the distribution of the hundreds and thousands.”
Lucas’ co-host Noel Fielding then appeared via video link to ask a question about the correct pronunciation of “scone”.
The comedian handed over to judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, mimicking advisers Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance, who disagreed on the matter.
“I hope that clears it up for you,” Lucas quipped.
He has replaced Sandi Toksvig on the Channel 4 show.
Production on the 11th series was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but filming finished near the end of August.
