All 500 residents at a private student accommodation building have been ordered to self-isolate after an outbreak of coronavirus.

Hundreds of students who reside in Parker House in Dundee have been told self-isolate after a student at Abertay University tested positive.

Health chiefs say the single positive case and a small number of suspected cases of coronavirus were identified on Tuesday.

Dr Daniel Chandler, Associate Director of Public Health said: “We know from outbreaks in other university settings across Scotland that the virus can spread very quickly in student accommodation. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, we are contacting all residents of Parker House and advising them to self-isolate immediately.

“Further investigation and contact tracing are continuing and we will review this advice in the coming days. It is really important that any residents who develop symptoms book a test as soon as possible.”

Professor Nigel Seaton, Principal of Abertay University, said: “Our students in Parker House are being supported to self-isolate safely and we will remain in regular daily contact with them.

“The University already has enhanced cleaning and safety measures in place on campus, in line with national guidance, and the campus will remain open. We have contacted students and staff to remind them of their personal responsibilities in relation to Covid safety and to inform them of today’s changes in Scottish Government guidance.”

The news comes just hours after the Univeristy of Glasgow announced a number of cases had been identified at several student accommodations.

The university's Cairncross House is thought to have had more than 20 students test positive for Covid in the past few days with more self-isolating, The Herald revealed earlier today

It is understood one of the first positive coronavirus cases at Glasgow University's Cairncross House was confirmed on Saturday.

The positive test prompted other students to get a test and to go into self-isolation.

They are not the first universities to see positive cases since term started last week.

Pupils in St Andrews and Edinburgh are among other infections identified in recent days.