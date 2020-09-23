A number of lockdown restrictions planned to be lifted at the start of next month are set to be delayed once more.
On Tuesday, the First Minister set out a series of new measures being imposed on the country in a bid to curb the rising spread of coronavirus.
Nicola Sturgeon accepted that the new restrictions may feel like a “step backwards,” but insisted they “will make a difference”.
Among the rules are a ban on indoor household visits (with exceptions for some), and a 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants.
Towards the end of her speech, the First Minister said: “I think it’s important that I indicate today, in light of the current situation, that the route map changes with an indicative date of 5 October are unlikely now to go ahead on that timescale.”
Here, we outline those planned changes which now look certain to be delayed even further.
- The reopening of indoor sports courts – including skating and dance studios – for adults and young people (12+) for contact sports.
- Indoor soft play returning.
- The return of certain outdoor live events (e.g. those involving focussed standing) with physical distancing, enhanced hygiene, and restricted numbers.
- A return of certain indoor live events too – however these would be seated and ambulant with physical distancing in place.
- Other indoor entertainment venues reopening – e.g. theatres and music venues – but not nightclubs.
- A limited reopening of sports stadiums – with physical distancing and restricted numbers.
The following change was previously deemed as “not proceeding before October 1” review. This looks certain to be the case – with potential further delays too.
- The return of non-essential offices and call centres.
And the following “must await further review”:
- The return of indoor live events, e.g. standing live concerts.
