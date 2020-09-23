The semi-finalists for FutureX's Startup Summit Competition have been announced, with the winner receiving a prize package worth over £60,000, including a fully funded place on FutureX's Silicon Valley Scale programme

The semi-finalists for the annual Startup Summit Competition were announced today by organisers FutureX.

The competition is Scotland’s leading showcase for tech for good businesses, with entrants judged on their potential to solve pressing social or environmental issues. Past entrants include prominent Scottish startups such as Care Sourcer, Talking Medicines and StoriiCare, , who have collectively raised £12.5M from investors since.



The competition acts as a pathway to Silicon Valley, with a fully funded place on FutureX's Silicon Valley Scale programme, and more than £60,000 of business support from Johnston Carmichael, STV and others, among the prizes.



Johnston Carmichael, Scotland’s largest independent firm of chartered accountants and business advisers, will host this year’s virtual semi-finals, with the live final taking place on the second day of this year’s Startup Summit on October 29th.



In a difficult year for business due the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, over 100 startups applied to the competition, which organisers FutureX say highlights the “incredible resilience and adaptability” of entrepreneurs in Scotland.



The semi-finalists are drawn from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, span a diverse range of industries and showcase the strength of Scotland’s local ecosystems to support ambitious startups.



This year’s semi-finalists are:

CyberShell : a digital platform that provides solutions to ensure security for the software industry.

: a digital platform that provides solutions to ensure security for the software industry. Futrsm.pl : an online Saas platform designed for purpose-led entrepreneurs to develop and deliver their own marketing strategies.

: an online Saas platform designed for purpose-led entrepreneurs to develop and deliver their own marketing strategies. Frog Systems : a digital mental health and wellbeing company utilising video to communicate messages of hope and signpost support to those in need.

: a digital mental health and wellbeing company utilising video to communicate messages of hope and signpost support to those in need. Konglomerate Games : a video games company specialising in providing healthcare and other serious game development and gamification services.

: a video games company specialising in providing healthcare and other serious game development and gamification services. Social Good Connect: a digital search and match platform connecting employers and their employees to volunteering opportunities which positively impact the community.



Zoi Kantounatou, Co-founder of FutureX, said: "It’s more important than ever to support entrepreneurs in their journey. Seeing so many companies utilise technology to create a positive change, especially in this year’s context, has been really inspiring and a great reminder that Scottish companies are among the most innovative in the world. We can’t wait to see who will take the stage at Startup Summit to pitch for the top prize.”



Andrew Holloway, Director & Head of Entrepreneurial Taxes, Johnston Carmichael said: "This is the 4th year Johnston Carmichael have partnered with Startup Summit; we do this because it allows us to meet some of the most promising, forward thinking, socially engaged start ups from across the country.

"Despite the challenges of 2020, it’s fantastic to see early stage founders still thinking globally, with a mantra of tech for good and a determination to see their product benefit communities in Scotland and beyond.



Being part of the Silicon Valley Scale programme gives invaluable lessons for founders at all stages of their growth journey, and our entrepreneurial team can tailor and flex our support to them accordingly.”

