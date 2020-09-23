Scotland has recorded the highest number of daily cases since pandemic began.

Two new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 486 new positive cases were announced today.

This is only the third time that new daily cases  of the virus has been above 400 - with 430 announced on 31 March and 411 on 10 April.

The Scottish Government announced that 83 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.

HeraldScotland:

Of the new cases, there are 224 in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, 57 in Lothian and 107 in Lanarkshire.

Ten people are in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon said 25,495 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 25,009 the day before.

A total of 2,508 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.