THE SNP has been accused of adopting a "bewildering" position over the UK Government's post-Brexit Trade Bill.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said the legislation – which aims to maintain trade agreements after Brexit – "significantly fails" to allow for devolved scrutiny.

But SNP trade minister Ivan McKee said it is largely technical and recommended MSPs consent to it, while admitting it "isn't ideal".

It came as his UK counterpart Greg Hands MP told Holyrood's Finance and Constitution Committee that the legislation, which is separate from the highly controversial Internal Market Bill, respects devolution.

He said the UK Government had taken "significant steps" to address concerns previously raised by the Scottish Government.

Mr McKee said Scottish ministers do not support the UK's approach to trade policy, "which so far has excluded any substantive and meaningful role for the devolved administrations".

He said the Scottish Government is also concerned by the absence of a statutory commitment by UK ministers not to legislate in devolved areas "without first consulting and ideally obtaining the consent of Scottish ministers".

However he said the Trade Bill is relatively narrow in scope, adding: "In the main, it simply seeks to maintain current trade arrangements from which the UK has benefitted by virtue of its previous membership of the EU."

He added: "Withholding consent where it is required on technical aspects of the Trade Bill will not benefit Scottish businesses or consumers."

Mr McKee said recommending Holyrood gives its consent is the appropriate way forward "despite the fact the situation should never have been faced".

He said: "We've got concerns round about it, but as I said, on balance, to not consent to that runs the risk of us taking a step back."

Mr Harvie said he found the Scottish Government's position "a bit bewildering".

Addressing Mr McKee at the Finance and Constitution Committee, he said: "This Bill clearly, largely, significantly fails to achieve the role for devolved scrutiny and accountability that your own government is saying is necessary."

Mr Harvie said Scottish ministers are depending on the "on the goodwill of a UK Government that has already committed to breaking international law", and which has legislated in devolved areas against the will of the Scottish Parliament.

He added: "Why on Earth should we take them at their word?"

Mr McKee said Scottish ministers have to proceed on the basis of what is written in the legislation.

He said: "This isn't ideal, but the question is do we continue to benefit from those EU deals or do we not do so?

"The primary concern we had, round about restrictions on the power of Scottish ministers, has been removed."

Elsewhere, Mr Hands told MSPs a recent trade deal between the UK and Japan would boost Scottish businesses.

He said the agreement will increase the number of Scottish products protected under geographical indications (GIs) from seven under the terms of the EU-Japan deal to potentially 70.

He said this will "really increase the recognition from consumers in Japan of high quality UK produce, and a big part of that will be produce in Scotland".