Scotland has recorded its highest daily rise in positive coronavirus cases.

A total of 486 people have tested positive for Covid-19 north of the border in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 25,495.

Two deaths have also been recorded in the past day, meaning 2,508 people have now died after testing positive for the virus.

More than 200 of the new cases are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, where First Minister  Nicola Sturgeon says there has been a significant outbreak at the University of Glasgow.

