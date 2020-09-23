Scotland has recorded its highest daily rise in positive coronavirus cases.
A total of 486 people have tested positive for Covid-19 north of the border in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 25,495.
Two deaths have also been recorded in the past day, meaning 2,508 people have now died after testing positive for the virus.
READ MORE: Two deaths and almost 500 new cases of Covid-19
More than 200 of the new cases are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says there has been a significant outbreak at the University of Glasgow.
Check your local health board numbers with our interactive map
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment