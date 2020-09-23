CONTROVERSIAL hate crime legislation will be changed following a backlash over freedom of speech, the SNP Government has confirmed.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf announced the climbdown as he admitted the proposed law could have led to "uncertainty" over the prosecution of legitimate acts of expression, as well as self-censorship.

He said ministers will amend the Hate Crime Bill to mean a conviction for new offences of "stirring up" hatred would only be possible where it was shown that someone intended to stir up hatred through their actions or behaviour.

The legislation currently covers behaviour "likely to" stir up hatred, whether this was done intentionally or not. It also updates the characteristics protected in law from hate crimes.

Critics said Mr Yousaf's announcement did not begin to go far enough.

It follows months of controversy over the Bill, amid fears it risks stifling freedom of speech and criminalising a "mere insult".

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said his party had warned of the "avalanche of opposition".

Among other concerns, he said there is still "no protection for anything said in the privacy of your own home".

Mr Yousaf said: “Confronting hate crime is central to building the safer, stronger and inclusive Scotland that we all want to see – free from hatred, prejudice, discrimination and bigotry.

"Our plans to legislate will ensure hate crime law is fit for the 21st century, giving sufficient protection to those who need it.

“I have listened to and reflected carefully on concerns raised over the Bill, particularly over the operation of the new stirring up hatred offences and concerns that these offences do not require that the accused intended to stir up hatred.

“I recognise that there is a real risk that if the offences don’t require intent to stir up hatred, people may self-censor their activities through a perception that the operation of this aspect of the offences may be used to prosecute what are entirely legitimate acts of expression.

“The Scottish Government will therefore lodge stage 2 amendments to the Bill to make the new stirring up hatred offences ‘intent only’.

"I hope this fundamental change will provide necessary reassurance that the new stirring up hatred offences strike an appropriate balance between respecting freedom of expression while protecting those impacted by people who set out to stir up hatred in others.

“I am keen to find common ground and will look at other areas of the Bill for possible reform, in doing so we will of course engage with stakeholders and opposition as the Bill goes through the usual Parliamentary scrutiny.

"I am confident that, going forward, the debate around the Bill will help build consensus on how we effectively tackle hate crime and how we can keep working together to ensure Scotland is an inclusive and forward thinking society.”

More than 5,600 hate crimes were reported to prosecutors last year, Mr Yousaf said.

