The driver of a vehicle which struck and killed a 53-year-old man in West Lothian before making off has been urged to come forward.

George Robertson was walking near to the B792 between Bathgate and Torphicen when he was hit by the unidentified vehicle on Sunday, September 20.

He was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop after the collision, which is said to have occurred between 10.15pm and 11pm.

The victim's family have described him as a "much-loved family man", and have been left devastated.

Police have now urged the driver to "do the right thing" and come forward.

Inspector Peter Houston from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “George Robertson was a ‘much loved family man’ and his family, friends and work colleagues have been left devastated by this tragic incident.

“I am making an appeal directly to the driver of the vehicle involved to please do the right thing and make yourself known to the police. I would also urge anyone with knowledge of who was driving to pass this information on and help us provide answers for George’s family.

“The inquiry team are still looking to speak to anyone who was on the B792 between 10.15pm and 11pm on Sunday night, who may have noticed a man wearing dark clothing walking. I would also urge anyone who may have seen a dark coloured vehicle, which may have sustained fresh damage, in the area around the time of the collision to make contact with my team.

“Anyone with information or anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which can help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 4127 of Sunday, September 20.”