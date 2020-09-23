A man has been arrested in Glasgow on suspicion of importing class A drugs after around a tonne of cocaine was seized at Dover.

Around £100m worth of cocaine was discovered concealed in fruit pallets which had arrived into Dover on a vessel from South Amerca on Tuesday morning.

Police Scotland and National Crime Agency(NCA) officers arrested a 64-year-old man in Glasgow and a 40-year-old man in Essex on suspicion of importing class A drugs.

Searches have also been carried out at locations in Glasgow and Essex as the investigation continues.

NCA director of investigations, Nikki Holland said: ““This operation has prevented a large amount of cocaine from making it on to our streets, we estimate that once adulterated and sold it could have had a street value of up to £100 million.

“So in making this seizure we have taken away a valuable commodity that would have been sold to fund further serious and organised criminality.

“Our investigation into this attempted importation is continuing.”

Angela McLaren, Police Scotland's Assistant Chief Constable, said: "This seizure is undoubtedly a massive setback for serious and organised criminals. This operation and our other recent successes, underlines our unwavering commitment to working with partners, including the NCA, Border Force and SOC Taskforce to seriously disrupt this sort of criminality.

"Working together we will relentlessly pursue those who seek to bring misery to our communities whether they are in Scotland or elsewhere in the world."

Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts, Chris Philip said: “This was another excellent seizure which demonstrates the work of Border Force officers who work tirelessly on the frontline to prevent Class A drugs such as cocaine from reaching the streets, where they can devastate lives and our society.

“We will continue to collaborate with law enforcement partners like the NCA and Police Scotland to disrupt organised criminal networks and ensure drugs smugglers face the full force of the law.”

