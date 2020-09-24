THREE Scottish cities have been pinpointed as the three best places in the UK to sell a home quickly - with Edinburgh top of the list.

Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee are the places to be in the UK according to the new research when selling a property But the quickest sale in the UK is in Edinburgh - with an average of 45 days over twice as fast as the UK average of 101 days.

Glasgow is close behind taking an average of 47 days for a sale.

And Dundee is third on the UK list with a 72 sale turnaround, according to the Online Mortgage Advisor research.

It comes as the likes of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Residential Market Survey andproperty website Rightmove have found that instructions, prices and sales all continued to rise in Scotland during August, as pent up demand and a stamp duty holiday on some homes continue to influence the market.

READ MORE: Kirkintilloch and Giffnock named best commuter places to live

The Online Mortgage Advisor research which examines house listings and rates of purchase suggests that Oxford is not the best place to be for a quick sale, taking an average of 152 days, the slowest in the UK.

This is followed by Slough where it typically take 148 days for a sale and Blackpool where it takes a leisurely 146 days to turn things around.

Online Mortgage Advisor spokesman said they thought Scotland's success in the survey was partly because because the Scottish housing market re-opened later than in England as coronavirus lockdown restrictions eased.

The market opened on June 18 in Scotland with England's re-opening in mid-May.

The spokesman said: "With the housing market steadily reopening, the UK’s property market has enjoyed a mini boom.

"It is suggested that the recent steadying of the housing market won’t last long, and the jury’s out on whether now is a good time to sell. So, does where you live affect how easily you’ll be able to move home “While the beginning of 2020 was met with a complete shutdown of most sectors including the property market, it’s unsurprising it would experience a mini boom once it began to re-open.

"The Scottish market opened later than in England, which partly explains Scotland's position as quick sellers.

"We also believe Scottish cities are on the market for a shorter time due to the fact that they are marketed, in many ways, better than other areas of the UK. They are usually listed with more valuable information and are valued better, yielding faster selling rates in general."

The research which was carried out between January and August also scoured Rightmove listings to find where the longest listed houses are located.

And it found that Sunderland is home to the property which has been on the market longest in the UK. The £159,950 two-bedroomed apartment has been available since July 2009, so has been available for over 11 years.

A three-bedroom bungalow in Leicester has been for sale with offers over £325,000 since February, 2012 - making it the second longest listed property on the market.

A two bedroom-flat with offers over £460,000 in Edinburgh was pinpointed as being the longest listed house in Scotland. It has been on the market for over four years - having become available since June, 2016.

While a five-bedroomed deatched house in Thorntonhall, Lanarkshire with offers of over £750,000 has been listed since April, 2017.

Online Mortgage Advisor added: "Considering the best areas to sell a home, houses in Edinburgh sell the quickest. Homes in Scotland’s capital sell at a remarkable rate of just 45 days – 56 days quicker than the UK average.

"As the culture capital of Britain, it comes as no surprise that many people want to live in Glasgow. As the second quickest selling area, houses are listed for just 47 days on average.

Rightmove, the said earlier this week that demand for larger homes during the pandemic has driven asking prices for three and four-bedroom homes to a new high.

Buyers seeking extra space as coronavirus restrictions force people to spend more time at home have propelled the average asking price for “second stepper” homes to £291,618 this month, up 0.4 per cent from last month.

Rightmove, said that so far this month three and four-bedroom homes had outperformed the overall housing market on a rise in asking price. The national average asking price in September was £319,996 — up 0.2 per cent on the previous month but £269 lower than the record £320,265 reached in July.