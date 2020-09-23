At least 124 students at a major Scots university have tested positive for coronavirus.

The University of Glasgow confirmed two "significant" clusters of the virus in two different student accommodations.

They say the outbreaks, which have been identified in the Murano Street and Cairncross residences, were largely due to social activity during freshers' week.

More than 600 students are self-isolating across the residences while the cases are managed.

A spokesman for the University of Glasgow said: “We are aware of two significant clusters of positive cases of Covid-19 in our Murano Street and Cairncross residences, which we believe were largely due to social activity around September 12-14, the start of freshers’ week.

“We are working closely with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s public health team to manage these.

“The total number of reported cases since the start of term is 124 but the actual number is likely to be higher.

“Over 600 students are isolating across all residences.

“We are not aware of any students who have had to receive hospital treatment.”

It comes as Scotland recorded its highest increase in daily access on Wednesday, with almost 500 new infections reported.

Of the 486 confirmed cases, 224 were in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

We revealed news of the outbreak in student halls in Glasgow on Tuesday, where Glasgow University's Cairncross House was thought to have had more than 20 students test positive for Covid in the past few days.

It is understood one of the first positive coronavirus cases at Glasgow University's Cairncross House was confirmed on Saturday.

At Wednesday's daily coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon announced the majority of cases reported in Glasgow were due to the "significant" outbreak at the unviersity.

She asked students living in halls of residence to follow the rules and guidelines.

She said: “We have tough rules in place. If we need to strengthen guidance we will, we will not hesitate with further and higher education too.

“I know the majority will be doing the right things.

It is important to underline for students in halls if you are asked to self isolate it’s really important you follow that advice.

“Please follow the rules.”

Elsewhere in Scotland, in Dundee, all 500 residents at a private student accommodation building have been ordered to self-isolate after what the health board described as an outbreak of coronavirus.

Hundreds of students who reside in Parker House in Dundee have been told self-isolate after a student at Abertay University tested positive.

Health chiefs say the single positive case and a small number of suspected cases of coronavirus were identified on Tuesday.