Nicola Sturgeon has tonight called for urgent four-nation coronavirus talks.

The First Minister wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson this evening calling for quick and decisive action.

Ms Sturgeon pointed to scientific opinion that bringing the virus back under control will require measures beyond those which any of the four nations have so far announced.

She also referred to the hospitality industry, and said the ability of the Scottish Government to take the action they consider is required is "curtailed buy our lack of levers to deliver that necessary economic support".

Ms Sturgeon wrote: “The collective agreement yesterday of the four nations to drive Covid transmission to the lowest possible level and keep it there was particularly welcome.

“However, I am sure you will agree that we must all now act in a manner that can achieve that objective.

“While all four governments announced new restrictions yesterday, there is clearly a significant strand of scientific opinion to the effect that bringing R back below 1 and the virus back under control will require measures beyond those which any of us have so far announced.

“In my view, there is considerable force in that opinion.

“It is also the case – and we know this from our experience earlier this year – that acting quickly and decisively against the virus is essential.

“In other words, if we believe further action will be required there is nothing to be gained – and potentially much to be lost, including lives – from delay.

“Therefore, I am writing to request further four nations discussions on three inter-related questions.”

The topics highlighted by the First Minister include what further actions might be necessary, what support is required for affected sectors and what arrangements can be put in place to ensure that devolved administrations are not constrained in making what they judge to be essential public health decisions.

In her letter, Ms Sturgeon said the talks should consider three inter-related questions.

She wrote: "Based on the most recent data, what further actions might be necessary and is it possible to reach early four nations agreement on introducing them?

"Given that further restrictions will inevitably have an economic impact, what support is required for affected sectors?

"If it is not possible to reach a four nations agreement on further restrictions with associated support, what arrangements can be put in place to ensure that devolved administrations are not constrained in making what they judge to be essential public health decisions because they lack the financial flexibility to provide support to affected sectors or individuals?"

She said she would be "happy" to have a call with the PM or Michael Gove to discuss how to progress with talks.