It's an island known for boasting all of Scotland has to offer in every corner.
And now, a magical four-bedroom home on the Isle of Arran could be yours - complete with a sea-facing bedroom balcony and gin terrace.
The detached property overlooks the shimmering waters of Whiting Bay, and is looking for offers of more than £460,000.
The grand reception hall leads to a dual-aspect living room, which gives way to a huge conservatory.
The one-of-a-kind family home, presented by Zoom Properties powered by Keller Williams, covers 2638 square feet and comes with two large garden areas as well as an expansive plot of land with a second (detached) garage, which has huge possibilities for a conversion or for further expansion (subject to planning permission).
Take a look inside:
