A student at the University of Glasgow has spoken about his "regrets" over attending lockdown parties.

The University of Glasgow confirmed two "significant" clusters of the virus in two different student accommodations after 124 positive cases of Covid-19 were linked with parties at the start of freshers’ week.

More than 600 people have been identified as being at risk after the clusters were identified at Cairncross Halls of Residence and Murano Street.

Speaking to LBC News, the student, who wished to remain anonymous, said:

"I would imagine I picked it up some time over Freshers' as there was some form of social event or party going on somewhere every night.

"I went to some of them - even if they were just big gatherings outside - but with me personally now end up getting Covid-19... I would feel worse about if I'd given it somebody who would suffer more from the virus than just me having it.

"In regards to parties, I do regret going to as many as I did, but I think the attitude was that is was kind of inevitable, we were going to end up with it at some point.

"It's completely changed - there's nothing going on a night at all - I think nearly every flat in my block is isolating now."

A spokesman for the University of Glasgow said:

"We are aware of two significant clusters of positive cases of Covid-19 in our Murano Street and Cairncross residences, which we believe were largely due to social activity around September 12-14, the start of freshers’ week.

"We are working closely with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s public health team to manage these.

"The total number of reported cases since the start of term is 124 but the actual number is likely to be higher.

"Over 600 students are isolating across all residences.

"We are not aware of any students who have had to receive hospital treatment."