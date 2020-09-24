A Glasgow politician whose constituency office was firebombed last year has told of further threats to her safety.
Annie Wells said she was told not to set foot in Springburn again or she ‘would be set alight’ in an online threat five days ago.
She also took a swipe at a parliamentary magazine which has a picture of a Conservative politician on its cover, with his face obscured, whose trousers appear to be on fire.
In May, last year, the politician's office was firebombed days after she received online threats.
The MSP was left "shaken" after the attack on her constituency base on Maryhill Road, Glasgow.
The politician did not say if she had reported the latest incident to police.
