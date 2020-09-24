A Highlands slaughterhouse that closed due to a major outbreak of coronavirus has reopened.
Millers of Speyside abattoir closed with immediate effect at the beginning of September when a substantial cluster of Covid-19 cases was detected.
The operators of Millers of Speyside in Grantown on Spey took the decision to temporarily shut the factory on September 2, initially for 14 days.
Positive cases of Covid-19 in the Grantown area rose to about 40 over the last three weeks, the majority of them linked to the abattoir.
On social media, the owners said they were "pleased" to be able to reopen and that office staff were "back up to speed."
