Morrisons has confirmed purchases on a number of key items will be capped following panic buying concerns.
Customers will once again be limited by the number of key items they can purchase at the supermarket chain across Scotland.
Here is what you need to know:
What items have been capped?
- Bar soap - maximum of three items
- Hand sanitizers - maximum of three items
- Hand wash - maximum of three items
- Calpol - maximum of two items
- World foods rice - maximum of three items
- World foods flour - maximum of three items
- World foods oil - maximum of three items
- Toilet paper - maximum of three items
- Bathroom cleaning - maximum of three items
- Floor cleaning - maximum of three items
- Glass and window cleaning - maximum of three items
- Kitchen cleaning - maximum of three items
- Multi-purpose cleaning - maximum of three items
- Bleach - maximum of three items
- Disinfectant - maximum of three items
- Toilet care bleach and disinfectant - maximum of three items
- Kitchen roll - maximum of three items
The purchase limits were confirmed to be in place at a Morrisons in Bishopbriggs.
A Morrisons spokeswoman said: "We are introducing a limit on a small number of key products, such as toilet roll and disinfectant. Our stock levels of these products are good but we want to ensure that they are available for everyone."
What about other stores?
Many other supermarket chains confirmed they will not being restricting their products.
Tesco and Waitrose confirmed they are not experiencing shortages and Sainsbury's also confirmed they are not restricting products.
Aldi asked customers to shop "considerately" and added in an open letter:
"There is no need to buy more than you usually would. We have remained open for our customers throughout the pandemic and will continue to have daily deliveries, often multiple times a day, across all of our products.
"We also know many of our customers still need additional support. To those vulnerable customers, please rest assured that the measures we introduced to give you safe access to affordable food, such as early opening times from Monday to Saturday will continue."
