Morrisons has confirmed purchases on a number of key items will be capped following panic buying concerns.

Customers will once again be limited by the number of key items they can purchase at the supermarket chain across Scotland.

Here is what you need to know:

What items have been capped?

Bar soap - maximum of three items

Hand sanitizers - maximum of three items

Hand wash - maximum of three items

Calpol - maximum of two items

World foods rice - maximum of three items

World foods flour - maximum of three items

World foods oil - maximum of three items

Toilet paper - maximum of three items

Bathroom cleaning - maximum of three items

Floor cleaning - maximum of three items

Glass and window cleaning - maximum of three items

Kitchen cleaning - maximum of three items

Multi-purpose cleaning - maximum of three items

Bleach - maximum of three items

Disinfectant - maximum of three items

Toilet care bleach and disinfectant - maximum of three items

Kitchen roll - maximum of three items

The purchase limits were confirmed to be in place at a Morrisons in Bishopbriggs.

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: "We are introducing a limit on a small number of key products, such as toilet roll and disinfectant. Our stock levels of these products are good but we want to ensure that they are available for everyone."

What about other stores?

Many other supermarket chains confirmed they will not being restricting their products.

Tesco and Waitrose confirmed they are not experiencing shortages and Sainsbury's also confirmed they are not restricting products.

Aldi asked customers to shop "considerately" and added in an open letter:

"There is no need to buy more than you usually would. We have remained open for our customers throughout the pandemic and will continue to have daily deliveries, often multiple times a day, across all of our products.

"We also know many of our customers still need additional support. To those vulnerable customers, please rest assured that the measures we introduced to give you safe access to affordable food, such as early opening times from Monday to Saturday will continue."