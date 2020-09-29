This homemade granola recipe is the tastiest snack for any time of the day. It’s crunchy, tasty, sweet and nutty all in one. Serve with yoghurt, berries and honey and you have the perfect breakfast.

Ingredients – serves 10

30g Butter

60g Soft brown sugar

30g Honey

60g Maple syrup

35g Cashew nuts

35g Pumpkin seeds

25g Dried Banana

50g Dried Apricots

40g Dried Pineapple

35g Raisins

125g Oats

125g Bran Flakes

Method:

Pre heat oven – 180c/Gas mark 4

Place the butter, maple syrup, honey and sugar into a large pan and melt together.

Add all the remaining ingredients and stir well.

Pour all of the mixture on to a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper.

Bake at 180c for 10-12 minutes giving the occasional stir whilst cooking.

Allow to cool and dry before breaking up and storing in air tight container.