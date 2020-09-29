This homemade granola recipe is the tastiest snack for any time of the day. It’s crunchy, tasty, sweet and nutty all in one. Serve with yoghurt, berries and honey and you have the perfect breakfast.
Ingredients – serves 10
30g Butter
60g Soft brown sugar
30g Honey
60g Maple syrup
35g Cashew nuts
35g Pumpkin seeds
25g Dried Banana
50g Dried Apricots
40g Dried Pineapple
35g Raisins
125g Oats
125g Bran Flakes
Method:
Pre heat oven – 180c/Gas mark 4
Place the butter, maple syrup, honey and sugar into a large pan and melt together.
Add all the remaining ingredients and stir well.
Pour all of the mixture on to a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper.
Bake at 180c for 10-12 minutes giving the occasional stir whilst cooking.
Allow to cool and dry before breaking up and storing in air tight container.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.