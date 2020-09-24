Two new deaths have been announced in Scotland overnight from Covid-19 as 465 new positive cases were announced today.

The Scottish Government announced that 84 patients are currently being treated for confirmed or suspected coronavirus in hospitals in Scotland.

Of the new cases, there are 219 in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, 73 in Lothian and 66 in Lanarkshire.

Ten people are in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon said 25,960 people have now tested positive in Scotland.

A total of 2,510 people have died from testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland.