A SPECTACULAR shark sighting near the entrance to Largs Yacht Haven has been captured on camera.
Lee MacCready, 43, filmed the rare footage of the basking shark as it drifted in the glorious sunshine on Sunday afternoon.
Lee and fiancee John were on their motor cruiser when they spotted the massive creature's fin as it swam past.
It comes just a week after the couple embarked on a 1,000 mile trip around Scotland on the look out for marine mammals - and didn't spot a thing!
Lee said: "We were just coming back from a sail around the Cumbraes and we were hanging back giving another boat right of way at the entrance to the marina when it appeared - it was an amazing sight!"
