Love Frankie

Jacqueline Wilson

Penguin Random House, £9.99

What is the book about?

The book follows the story of Frankie, a young aspiring writer dealing with a relationship with her father, her mother’s illness and school. They key focus however is on the relationship between Sally, a girl in her class, and Frankie’s feelings for her becoming something more.

Who is it aimed at?

Aged eleven to fifteen.

What was your favourite part?

How realistic the characters felt for the circumstances. It was a true relection of their age, a little naive which never had to contradict the conflicting and painful situations they faced. It’s exactly the style that I believe characters around that age should be presented in, for real young people around that age.

What was your least favourite?

There were moments where the characters could feel stereotyped and a little vague.

Which character would you most like to meet?

Sally and how our feelings about her changed throughout the book.

Why should someone buy this book?

I believe it to be a book that I won’t forget any time soon.