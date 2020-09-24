Politicians, campaigners and businesses bodies have criticised the Chancellor for not going "far enough" to help those excluded from previous government support schemes.

Sole traders, limited companies and freelancers are among those who say they have been left in the lurch by the Treasury in the announcement today.

Alison Thewliss, SNP MP for Glasgow Central and the party's finance spokeswoman told Rishi Sunak that his measures did nothing to support three million people who had been left out of prevous schemes.

Her concerns were mirrored by Green MP Caroline Lucas, and Christine Jardine of the Liberal Democrats.

Now business groups also say the measures do not go far enough to help those left out, or whose businesses cannot trade at all due to the current Covid restrictions.

Andrew McRae, director at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Scotland said: "We’re missing new support for the 1 in 20 Scottish businesses that are still unable to trade at all because of government rules, such as soft play centres and nightclubs. And the Chancellor must ensure that the strings attached to the new job support scheme don’t make it inaccessible to firms without large HR and tax departments or exclude seasonal operators.

“New financial assistance for the self-employed shows that the Chancellor understands how difficult this year for many people who have set up on their own. But this scheme must include operators overlooked in the past, like company directors."

Director of tax and advisory firm Blick Rothenberg, Robert Salter, added: "It is good to see that Chancellor has announced the continuation of the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) today.

"However, whilst any support that can be provided to individuals at this unprecedented time should be welcomed, as the ongoing support appears to be being provided on ‘broadly the same terms’ as the initial scheme, it probably means that the 3 million people who were ‘left behind’ by the Government’s original arrangements will continue to lose out on a going forward basis.”

Dr Liz Cameron, Chief Executive at the Scottish Chamber of Commerce, said the plans to top up wages were merely a "sticking plaster" and would not be enough to prevent job losses.

She said:" Topping up wages can only ever be a sticking plaster. In Scotland we need a comprehensive plan focused on retraining and upskilling our workforce and investment in the creation of new jobs.

"As a matter of urgency, we need both governments to reduce costs so we are able to invest and start growing our businesses again."

Liberal Democrat treasury spokeswoman Christine Jardine also said more clarity is needed on how those excluded before will be supported now.

She said: "We need to know what the Chancellor is going to do to help the three million people still excluded from any support, how he proposes to create the jobs and training we need to avoid mass unemployment and where are the incentives for investment in our industries - especially the green economy."