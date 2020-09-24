A new advert showing the dangers of spreading coronavirus to loved ones from the Scottish Government has provoked a mixed reaction from viewers.
Some are hailing it as the "best advert yet" for effectively conveying the dangers of Covid-19 transmission, whilst others have slammed the clip as "unbelievable scaremongering".
The video features a young woman making a cup of tea for her grandfather while inadvertently spreading the virus - symbolised here as a green slime - on most surfaces in the kitchen.
One Facebook user said: "This virus kills older people. It doesn't matter if you are fifty or fifteen, we all have to be responsible and look after our elders and people who are more at risk. Social responsibility is a thing."
However, another added: "This is a horrendous advert and albeit a hard hitting message I think it’s really irresponsible for any government to actively encourage citizens to blame each other for the spread of the disease."
Catching up with friends or family this weekend?— Scottish Government (@scotgov) September 18, 2020
Don't pass coronavirus on to those you love.
Remember, you should only meet up to 6 people from a maximum of 2 households at a time.
↔️ Keep 2m apart ↔️
Know the rules ➡️ https://t.co/vZLpqFcLdy pic.twitter.com/3tXPSRBfN2
Tagged with the reminder "don't spread coronavirus on to those you love", the Scottish Government's clip aims to encourage behaviour including regular hand washing, cleaning surfaces, and keeping a two-metre distance.
Scots are no longer permitted to meet with another household indoors, and must only meet in groups of six people from a maximum of two households outdoors.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment