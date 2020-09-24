Donald Trump was subject to loud boos and chants of "vote him out!" as he visited Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket earlier today.
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were booed on a visit to pay their respects outside the Supreme Court building in Washington.
Chants of "vote him out" can be heard as he is filmed standing on the steps above Ms Ginsburg's casket.
Ms Ginsburg, a towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, died aged 87 at her home in Washington.
A statement from the court said Ms Ginsburg died as a result of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Loud boos and chants of "Vote him out!" as Trump visits Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket pic.twitter.com/5ZhsaYW8iN— Eric Morrow (@morroweric) September 24, 2020
The embarrassing footage comes after Donald Trump promised to put forth a female nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant - but Democrats have objected.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said any vote should come after the November 3 election. He said: "Voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice to consider."
Just days before her death, US Supreme Court Justice Ginsberg had reportedly told her granddaughter Clara Spera that her dying wish was not to be replaced until after the upcoming US presidential election.
NPR reported she said: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."
