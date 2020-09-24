Strict new guidance has been introduced for Scotland's students in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases among university attendees.

What has been brought into place, how long will it last and how does it affect you?

When do the rules kick in?





We've been told the guidelines begin immediately. Universities will begin, from now, issuing guidance to students regarding the new changes.

How long will students be affected?





First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed the rules will only be in place this weekend.

3/ And to clarify one point: today’s @uni_scot advice to students to stay away from pubs/hospitality completely is just for this weekend - it’s an attempt to stop current outbreaks spreading further. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 24, 2020

How will it be policed?





Universities will increase staff presence at student accommodations and will issue warnings and advice to students regarding breaches.

However, they say they will not hesitate to enforce further action, ie expulsions.

What are the new rules?





No pubs, restaurants or parties

Students have been told not to go to hospitality venues to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This includes bars and restaurants.

Universities Scotland says this is a "necessary step at this crucial moment of managing the virus in the student population, to protect students and the wider community".

'Yellow card/Red card' policy

Universities are to take a strict ‘Yellow Card/Red Card’ approach to breaches of student discipline that put students and others at risk.

They say they will give warnings and advice to students about breaches, but will not hesitate to "escalate this to disciplinary action", including expulsion.

Extra staff at accommodation

Universities are to increase staff presence at student accommodations. They say this is to be vigilant against any breaches of guidance and "also to offer welfare and practical support to students who are experiencing isolation".

Protect Scotland app

Universities say they will require all students to download the Protect Scotland app.