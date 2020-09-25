THE world’s largest and most diverse private whisky collection ever to go to auction is expected to fetch more than £4 million.

Over 9,000 bottles amassed by “a novice collector” over 15 years will go under the hammer at Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer over several online auctions starting from today.

They include bottles from more than 150 Scottish distilleries and rare releases from sought-after independent bottlers in Europe together with “world whiskies” and bourbon from other distilleries across the globe.

Whisky Auctioneer revealed the seller, known only as “Pat”, did not even enjoy whisky when he started his collection around 2005.

The collector bought his first bottles - the Douglas Laing Old and Rare Platinum Selection - on the recommendation of a work colleague, and kept collecting.

Having originally gathered bottles to open and share with others, his determination to explore every area of whisky quickly outstripped his ability to open the bottles he was acquiring.

Instead, he began a quest to create one of the most complete libraries of whisky ever by a single collector.

Whisky Auctioneer, who describe themselves as “the world’s leading online platform for buying and selling whisky and spirits at auction” said Pat’s efforts had resulted in “the largest private collection ever to go to auction”.

Highlights include “highly sought” ranges of aged expressions from Bowmore,

Port Ellen, Caperdonich and examples from Highland Park from the Duncan Taylor Tantalus series, some of which have never been seen at auction before.

The collection also includes sought-after Japanese distilleries Karuizawa and Hanyu, and bottles from “cult favourite farm distillery” Daftmill in the Howe of Fife.

Pat, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I have always fought against whisky snobbery and wanted to create a collection for drinking and enjoying responsibly.

“Good whisky can be discovered literally anywhere and come at any price, wherein lies its beauty.

“The significance of this wide range of whisky styles, from single malts to grain and blends, is that it’s unlikely anybody will ever be able to replicate such a collection on the open market without directly acquiring large private collections.

“Many bottles included will simply never or at least rarely be available again. I was fortunate to start my collection at the time I did.”

Because of its volume and diversity, the collection will be split among several auctions spanning a total of eight months.

The first batch, featuring an “astonishing selection” of American bourbon, is included in Whisky Auctioneer’s September sale, which starts today and runs online until October 5.

Iain McClune, Founder of Whisky Auctioneer, said yesterday “The entire collection has an estimated hammer price of approximately $5 million (£3,916,950), however the focus for starting the project was never on ultra premium priced whiskies.

“The value of the collection lies in its completeness, with many of the most lauded series from some of the finest distilleries in the world featured here in their entirety.

“The story behind how the collection started is an intriguing one. The collector came from not even enjoying whisky to becoming hooked and he pursued with zealousness this journey to not only collect, but also gain knowledge and experience in the world of whisky."