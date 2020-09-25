NICOLA Sturgeon this week announce a raft of new coronavirus restrictions being imposed on people in Scotland.

The First Minister set out the new measures on Tuesday – with many coming into force today – in a bid to further curb the spread of coronavirus.

It comes following a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases across the country, with 1334 confirmed cases recorded in the last three days.

Here, we outline the latest restrictions in force from today:

Pubs, bars and restaurants

The First Minister confirmed that, like England, Scotland will have a 10pm curfew on all hospitality services – including pubs, bars and restaurants.

Table service will also be mandatory, with all customers required to provide contact details for Test and Protect.

Ms Sturgeon previously confirmed that customers within these settings will also have to wear face coverings inside – only removing them when at their tables eating or drinking.

Speaking about the curfew on Thursday, she said: “From Friday, pubs, bars and restaurants will be required to close at 10pm.

“Now, people sometimes ask me why we don’t just close pubs again altogether - and I can understand that.

“The answer - to be frank - is that we are seeking to find a balance between action to suppress the virus and the protection of people’s jobs and livelihoods.

“If the Scottish Government had greater powers to borrow money, or the ability to extend the Job Retention Scheme, for example, it is possible that we would reach a different balance of judgment on some of these issues. But we don’t.

“So this decision today means we can reduce the amount of time people are able to spend in licensed premises, thereby curtailing the spread of the virus, while still allowing businesses to trade and provide jobs.”

Household meetings

Despite being put in place on Wednesday, the restrictions around household visits are now law.

From today, Scots are banned from visiting other households or inviting anyone into their household.

These rules apply to children – with the exception being for children whose parents do not live together.

Other exemptions include people who live alone, or alone with children, who have formed extended households.

Grandparents providing childcare, tradespeople, and couples who do not live together, are also exempt from the ban.

Commenting on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeons said: “We know from the data available to us through Test & Protect that a high proportion of new cases come from social interactions between different households in our homes.

“We also know from Test & Protect - and from our own experiences - that it is much more difficult to maintain physical distance – and have, for example, good ventilation - inside our own homes.

“We also know that when the virus infects one person in a household it is highly likely to affect others in the same household. It will also infect people visiting that household, who will in turn take it back to their households.

“Therefore, difficult though it is, any serious effort to reduce the R number below 1 must take account of this key driver of transmission and seek to break it.

“So after careful consideration, we have decided that from tomorrow, to be reviewed after three weeks, and with exceptions that I will come on to, visiting other households will not be permitted.”

How will the rules be enforced?

Police Scotland have powers to impose fines for those breaking the rules.

They can issue you with a fixed penalty notice for £60 (reduced to £30 if paid within 28 days).

If a person has already received a fixed penalty notice, the amount will increase to £120 and double on each further repeat offence up to a maximum of £960.