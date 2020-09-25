SCIENTISTS researching cures for multiple sclerosis have proven for the first time that it is possible to repair damaged nerve tissue in humans.

A study due to be presented tomorrow at MSVirtual2020, a joint meeting of the European and American Committees for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis, found that a cancer drug normally used to treat lymphoma is capable of repairing damage to myelin.

Researchers say this is a "critical" breakthrough which could ultimately enable them develop therapies to halt the onset of MS.

Scotland has one of the highest rates of the disease the world.

A clinical trial involving 52 patients with relapsing MS, funded by the MS Society, compared outcomes of cancer drug called bexarotene against a placebo.

They found that bexarotene is capable of repairing damage to myelin – the protective coating that surrounds nerve fibres, which is damaged in MS.

This damage is what stops signals getting around the body, leading to disability and difficulties talking, eating and thinking.

Unfortunately, the cancer drug also caused serious side effects in many of the participants, including hypothyroidism - where the function of the thyroid slows, leading to weight gain and depression - as well as potentially dangerous build ups of fatty molecules in the blood (hypertriglyceraedemia) which increases the risk of strokes, heart attacks and acute pancreatitis.

As a result, it is too unsafe to be considered as a potential treatment for MS, but the evidence of myelin repair has given scientists hope that the effects can be successfully replicated using a different drug.

Researchers have already demonstrated that diabetes drug metformin can restore myelin in rats, and the medication is now set to be investigated in human trials.

Professor Alasdair Coles, of Cambridge University, who led the research into bexarotene, said: “The drug had some serious side effects, causing hypothyroidism and high levels of triglycerides, so will not be taken forward into a Phase Three study.

"But the lessons we’ve learned are incredibly exciting, as we now have further concrete evidence that re-myelination in humans is possible.

"This discovery gives us confidence that we will stop MS, and will swiftly be taken forward into further studies trialling other potential new myelin repair treatments.”

Co-investigator Professor Siddharthan Chandran from Edinburgh University, added: “We now understand much more about myelin repair and are in a significantly better position to measure re-myelination in clinical trials.

"While this work was taking place further lab research identified new and more tolerable treatments that could repair myelin, and we look forward to these being tested in trials imminently.”

The MS Society is now funding the trial of metformin in combination with clemastine (an antihistamine).

It is hoped that together these treatments will be safe and effective at repairing myelin in people living with MS, and could provide a way to stop disability progression in the condition.

Morna Simpkins, director of MS Society Scotland, said: “Finding treatments to stop MS progression is our number one priority, and to do that we need ways to protect nerves from damage and repair lost myelin.

"This new research is a major milestone in our plan to stop MS and we’re incredibly excited about the potential it’s shown for future studies.

"We look forward to what comes next.”

The Phase 2a clinical trial of metformin and clemastine will be led by Professor Coles.