NICOLA Sturgeon has spoken out on her feelings about imposing draconian lockdown measures on students.

Speaking to Clyde 1, the First Minister said her nephew - who is a student - wouldn't be telling his classmates who his auntie is.

It comes after students in Scotland were told they would be banned from Scottish pubs over the weekend in response to large coronavirus clusters on campuses.

She said: "I texted him yesterday and he replied, which is unusual, to say that he is okay.

"I'm sure he will be hiding under a table every time I mention him just now. The reason I mention him, I am the First Minister and I am having to take these decisions right now, at the early stage I remember talking about my sister and my sister-in-law who both work in the frontline of the health service.

"I suppose what I am trying to say here is that I am also a human being, I have a family and we're all going through this as well. When I take these decisions it's not abstract for me, I know the impact of them and I know how horrible it is."

Ms Sturgeon also told DJ Garry Spence that she will be missing her dad's birthday due to new lockdown restrictions.

She said: "I am not immune to all of these rules.

"It's a minor thing, but I will be missing my dad's birthday on Sunday, I won't get to see him for his birthday.

"I'm not kidding when I said I couldn't get to sleep last night for worrying about students in halls of residents because I'm just a human being like everybody else. Albeit, I am having to take these decisions.

"Whatever you think of my decisions, whether you think they're right or 100 per cent wrong, the one thing I'd ask is to know they are not taken lightly and they're not taken without a real, deep understanding and concern for the impact they are having on people."

In the interview, broadcast on Garry Spence's drivetime show, the First Minister also spoke about the need for the country to "work together" until a vaccine for the virus was found.

Ms Sturgeon noted that even when a vaccine was found, it would be some time before it could be rolled out across the country.

You can listen to the full interview with the First Minister on Clyde 1 from 4pm today