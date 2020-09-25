NICOLA Sturgeon has apologised to Scotland's students after strict new rules were brought in at universities, adding: "It's not your fault".

The First Minister said the thought of students lonely and away from home "upsets me just as it upsets everybody".

However she said she backed universities taking disciplinary action such as expulsion against rule breakers "as a last resort and as a backstop".

All quarter of a million students in Scotland have been told not to go to bars, restaurants and cafes this weekend.

Hundreds are self-isolating after campus outbreaks of the virus.

They have been told they face disciplinary action if they break strict measures including a ban on parties and restrictions on socialising.

Ms Sturgeon said: "The first thing I want to say is directly to students: I am so sorry, so heart sorry that this time in your life is being made as tough as it is just now.

"I really feel for you, but I feel especially for those of you who are starting university for the first time, and of course living away from home for the first time."

She added: "I want to also be clear, because I know some of you feel as if you're being blamed for the spread of Covid right now, that that's not the case.

"You don't deserve to be facing this. Nobody deserves to be facing this right now. And it's not your fault."

Speaking at the daily briefing in Edinburgh, the First Minister said 558 people tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hour, bringing the total to 26,518.

This is the highest daily total since the pandemic began.

There has also been a rise in the positivity rates of tests to 9.5%, but no new deaths have been recorded - meaning the total number of fatalities remains at 2,510.

Universities Scotland has said all students will be required to download the Protect Scotland app on their phones.

However Ms Sturgeon said this was not mandatory, but "strongly encouraged".

She said universities are responsible for supporting students' mental health during outbreaks in student accommodation and have a "big, big responsibility" to look out for their welfare.

She said: "I've spoken personally this morning to university principals to stress their responsibilities to you and I know it is something they take seriously, but I also know that it's something that parents will want to be assured of.

"Student services already have special arrangements in place including 24-hour helplines, support for food deliveries and additional mental health counsellors for those who might need that support."

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government is assessing whether self-isolating students can be allowed to leave their accommodation and return to their family homes, and guidance on that could be issued over the weekend.

She said: "I'm going to be frank, that's a difficult balancing act, because if you go home after you've been asked to self-isolate that may have implications for your family, who then also may be asked to self-isolate if you test positive.

"I wanted to let you know that we are looking at what might be possible there and it is our aim to issue some further guidance on that over the weekend."