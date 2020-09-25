Scots that need a coronavirus test will now be able to get their results at one of Scotland's most prestigious music venues.

Edinburgh's Usher Hall concert venue is now home to a walk-in coronavirus testing centre, which opened today.

The city centre site has opened as a number of cases have broken out in student halls of residence across Scotland.

In the capital, 120 cases have been reported from Edinburgh Napier University as well as a small number at Queen Margaret University and the University of Edinburgh.

Facilities management firm Mitie are in charge of running the Usher Hall centre with the UK Government, offering pre-booked tests in a location accessible by people who do not have a car.

Arrangements have been underway since Wednesday after it was decided that the Georgian building would be transformed into a coronavirus testing site.

Now those seeking a test can attend the venue and self-test in the booths set up in the foyer areas.

Ric Fyfe, mobilisation lead at Mitie, said it is an “amazing” venue and staff have been careful to preserve the building. He said: “We’re in central Edinburgh, we’re in an iconic venue.

“The Usher Hall have very kindly let us use their facility and it’s easy for people to get to.

“It’s an amazing venue with a lot of space.

“It’s about making sure we take what is a beautiful old building and we make sure we preserve the marble floors… But also we make sure it can be clinically cleaned.”

Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said: “The UK Government is committed to helping all parts of the UK fight coronavirus.

“We are providing the bulk of Covid testing in Scotland, and this new walk-through centre in Edinburgh comes on top of nine other testing sites across Scotland funded by the UK Government, as well as the Glasgow Lighthouse lab.

“Testing will play a vital part over the coming months, helping to manage local outbreaks and protect livelihoods.

“This walk-through centre will help people in Edinburgh have easy access to a test in the city centre.

“We are pleased to be working with commercial partners and with Edinburgh’s iconic Usher Hall.

“These sites are not possible without the hard work of many people and I would like to thank everyone involved for their incredible efforts.”